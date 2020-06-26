Trump rebukes his ex-national adviser

Trump on Thursday blasted John Bolton ahead of the publication of his book, calling his former national security adviser idiot.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” , Trump slammed Bolton just days after the former national security adviser won a court battle allowing him to publish his book “The Room Where It Happened”.

"HE WASN'T SMART AT ALL"

"He didn't do a good job," Trump said of his former national security adviser in the interview. "He wasn't smart. He wasn't sharp."

“I know everybody and I have great people in the Administration. You make some mistakes like, you know, an idiot like Bolton. All he wanted to do was drop bombs on everybody. You don't have to drop bombs on everybody.” he added.

Bolton earlier this week defended his decision to write a tell-all about his time in the Trump administration and denied violating record-keeping laws by destroying his notes while in the White House. In the book, Bolton called Mr Trump a danger to the country.