Trump restarts campaign rallies

US President On Wednesday said his first rally is expected for June 19 in Tulsa and that others would follow in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against police brutality and racism.

HE HAS BEEN EAGER TO GET BACK ON THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would announce a new location soon for a speech in August accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for president.

Campaign advisers say the site is expected to be Jacksonville, Florida, although Trump said places in Texas and Georgia were also in the mix. On Thursday in Dallas, Trump will attend his first in-person fundraiser since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has been eager to get back on the road to promote his candidacy before the Nov. 3 election after a three-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 112,000 people in the United States, the most in the world.