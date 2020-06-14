Trump struggles to drink water during his speech

In the video on Saturday, Trump starts to raise the glass and then uses his left hand to help him guide the glass to his lips.

Trump gave the commencement speech for a West Point graduation on Saturday.

During the speech, Trump used two hands to drink from a glass of water, and then raises his left hand to help guide the glass of water to his lips and tilt it into his mouth.

The video quickly went viral on social media, along with another video that showed him walking down the stairs slowly after his speech.

Observers have long speculated that Trump may need medical attention based on some of his physical tics and his erratic tweeting . Yale psychiatrist Dr Bandy Lee wrote on Twitter : "This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan."





Experts had previously noted Trump using two hands to drink from a cup of water since at least 2017.