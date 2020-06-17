Trump suggests stopping coronavirus tests

US President on Tuesday suggested that not testing for the coronavirus could be one way of reducing reported cases.

Speaking to seniors at the White House, US President Trump said that there would be very few cases of coronavirus if we stopped testing.

"WITHOUT TESTING WE WOULD BE SHOWING ALMOST NO CASES"

"If we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, actually," Trump said. “And don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? Because we do more testing.” he continued.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.”

Vice President Mike Pence supported Trump’s statement, during the same event in blaming the testing for the number of cases.

As of Monday, the new virus has killed more than 116,000 people in the United States, and 2.1 million have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.