Trump to designate Brazil a major non-NATO ally

US President will designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally in recognition of the South American state’s deepening defense cooperation with the US.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision in a White House press release on Wednesday. The decision to recognize Brazil as a major non-NATO ally comes due to "Brazil's recent commitments to increase defense cooperation with the United State."

"DEEPENING OUR COORDINATION WITH BRAZIL"

“In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended, I am providing notice of my intent to designate Brazil as a Major Non-NATO Ally. I am making this designation in recognition of the Government of Brazil’s recent commitments to increase defense cooperation with the United States, and in recognition of our own national interest in deepening our defense coordination with Brazil.” it said.

As a non-NATO ally, Brazil would become a preferred buyer of US military equipment, would participate in Pentagon military auctions, and would participate in military exercises and training operations with US forces.