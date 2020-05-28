Trump vows for justice on George Floyd’s death

A number of politicians and celebrities condemned Floyd’s death on Twitter, calling it "racism and police brutality."

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will get a "full" report regarding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minnesota.

"MY HEART GOES OUT TO GEORGE'S FAMILY AND FRIENDS"

"We’re going to look at it and we’re going to get a report tomorrow when we get back. We’re going to get a very full report," Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He described the killing as a "very, very sad event."





Later, in a pair of tweets, Trump said he asked that an investigation into the "tragic death" of Floyd by the FBI and Justice Department be expedited and welcomed "the work done by local law enforcement."

"My heart goes out to George's family and friends. Justice will be served," he said.