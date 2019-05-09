Turkey and Sri Lanka to hold talks in Colombo

Bilateral relations, regional and international issues to be discussed during political consultations.

Political consultations between the Turkish and Sri Lankan Foreign Ministries will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, on Friday.

The consultations will be chaired by Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.

"During the consultations, bilateral relations, regional and international issues as well as cooperation in the international organizations will be discussed," it added.