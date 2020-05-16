Turkey provides medical supplies to NATO staff

Medical equipment to the staff of 23 NATO member countries stationed at a base in western Turkey has been provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkish defense officials on Friday distributed protective health supplies to soldiers stationed at a NATO Allied Land Command based in Izmir.

TURKEY HAS BEEN ONE OF THE TOP COUNTRIES SENDING MEDICAL AID ABROAD

In a statement, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said it distributed the supplies to 320 allied staff of 23 NATO member countries as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact that Turkey currently has 146,457 confirmed coronavirus cases and that its death toll from the virus stands at 4,055, it has been one of the top countries sending medical aid abroad.

On Thursday, the country's vice president said Turkey had sent medical aid to over 80 countries to fight the novel coronavirus.

Noting that these countries mainly requested face masks, gloves and respirators, Fuat Oktay said nearly 70% of countries worldwide had asked Ankara for assistance.