Turkey records 122,000 recoveries

Some 948 new cases of the virus were reported in the country, bringing the total to 158,762, the Health Minister said.

Turkey is seeing a significant rise in the number of coronavirus recoveries, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

MORE THAN 1.87 MILLION TESTS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED

The number of patients who recovered from the disease hit 121,507, as 1,492 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,397, as the country reported 28 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Healthcare professionals also did over 19,800 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.87 million.

Currently, some 739 patients are being treated in intensive care, the data showed.