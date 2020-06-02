Turkey reopens restaurants, cafes

These places would accept a certain number of customers wearing masks. Table arrangements for the customers will be made considering social distancing.

Turkey's normalization process has started Monday (June 1) as the government decided to ease restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, considering the country’s advances in fighting the pandemic.

OUTDOOR BARBECUES WILL REMAIN RESTRICTED

Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, coffee shops, and similar venues, whose activities were temporarily restricted as part of the measures against the coronavirus, were reopened as part of new regulations.

But certain restrictions will remain on entertainment venues, including board games and hookah-smoking.

Natural and national parks, gardens, picnic and recreational areas, hiking and fishing, as well as beaches are available for visitors, while outdoor barbecues will remain restricted.