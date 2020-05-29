Turkey to ease virus restrictions starting on June 1

Earlier in April, Turkey imposed the country’s first travel ban across 31 provinces to stem the spread of the virus and later lifted it partially.

Turkey on Thursday further eased coronavirus restrictions as it made advances in its fight against the pandemic.

RESTAURANTS WILL BE OPENED ON JUNE 1

As of June 1, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said following a Cabinet meeting held via video conferencing, civil servants on administrative leave or working remotely will return to their workplaces.

Referring to the travel ban in 15 major cities, he said intercity travel ban in Turkey will be lifted as of next month.

He went on to say beaches, parks, gardens, driving courses, restorations, cafes and museums in Turkey will reopen on the same day.

Daycare centers and kindergartens will also reopen starting June, he said.

Additionally, Turkey lifted curfew on children under age 18 on Wednesdays and Fridays between 2 pm to 8 pm, he added.

He added that during the lockdown the government's Vefa social support groups reached out to over 6.2 million people by providing them essential services.