Turkey to expand railway network over next 5 years

Turkey started high-speed rail service over a decade ago and currently has more than 12,000 km (7,456 mi) of railway lines.

Over the next five years Turkey will expand its railway network to 18,000 kilometers (11,184 miles), according to the nation's transport and infrastructure minister.

Addressing a digital summit on transportation and infrastructure late Wednesday, Adil Karaismailoglu said Turkey’s railway investments will grow in the years to come.

"TRAIN LINES WILL BE EXPANDED TO 5,500 KILOMETERS"

"We have very important plans in areas such as connecting industries to railways, logistics, and transportation. We’re planning the next 50 years, 100 years," he said. "We aim to expand our high-speed train lines from 1,200 km [745 mi] to 5,500 km [3,400 mi] in five years," more than quadrupling the lines, he said.

Karaismailoglu also explained Turkey’s plans for cutting emissions as well as on logistics, mobility, transportation, e-commerce, big data, cloud technology, and digital space.

"Turkey invested 880 billion liras ($128 billion) in its transportation and infrastructure over the last 17 years," since the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power, he concluded.