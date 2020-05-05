Turkey to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions

Turkey’s Istanbul has been relatively quiet over the past five weeks due to coronavirus containment measures introduced in March and has been under total lockdown at weekends and public holidays.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday (May 4) announced the country’s gradual return to normality from next week as the death rate falls and the spread of coronavirus begins to slow.

Following the Erdoğan's televised announcement that restrictions would begin to lifted next week AAVN videoed more vehicles on the roads on Monday and Tuesday (May 5) and more pedestrians about than in previous weeks.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS WILL REMAIN CLOSED

Istanbulites could been seen observing social distancing measures walking on pavements and while queuing outside a post office in the city.

President Erdoğan said travel restrictions will initially be lifted from seven cities, namely Antalya, Aydin, Erzurum, Hatay, Malatya, Mersin, and Mugla as part of the first step.

The country will also reopen hair salons and shopping malls on May 11, while those over age 65 will be allowed to go outside for four hours a day from May 10.

On May 13 children up to age 14 will be able to go out within walking distance of their houses from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m., and people age 15-20 will be able to go out on May 15 under the same conditions.

But people will have to continue to maintain a physical distance from each other and wear face masks in supermarkets, pharmacies, shops and when using public transport.