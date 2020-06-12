Turkey's number of recoveries rise to 147,860

Healthcare professionals performed 49,190 tests for the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.5 million.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed over 1,000 daily recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to its health minister.

"DO NOT IGNORE MEASURES"

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 147,860 as 1,021 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

"We have reached 2.5 million tests, 85% of the cases have recovered until now. Today's number of recovered patients is close to today's new cases. "Virus takes power from false optimism. Do not ignore measures by thinking 'virus has slowed down'," he said.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,763, as it reported 17 new fatalities.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 174,023 with 987 new infections.