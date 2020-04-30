Turkey’s recoveries exceed 44,000

Turkish Health Minister stressed Turkey had the lowest death rate from coronavirus among the European countries, and the country ranked 80th in the world.

Turkey is currently passing over the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic but the drops in numbers must be consistent, the country’s health minister said on Wednesday.

“The number of recovered patients in Turkey in the past 24 hours reaches twice that of newly diagnosed patients,” Fahrettin Koca said in a press conference following the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board in Ankara.

RECOVERIES FROM VIRUS PASS ONE-THIRD OF CASES

The coronavirus death rate in Turkey dropped for intubated patients from 74% to 14%, for intensive care patients from 58% to 10%, Koca added.

The number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 44,000, surpassing one-third of the total case tally,he said. A total of 5,231 patients were discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours alone, making a total of 44,022 patients discharged.

As for the coronavirus cases in the country, he said at least 7,428 healthcare workers have been infected with coronavirus, nearly 6.5% of all cases.

As part of the country's efforts to curb the virus' spread, Turkey has deployed 5,849 filiation teams for monitoring. The teams have so far detected 468,390 people who had been in contact with the virus, he noted.