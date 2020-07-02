Turkish Competition Authority sues Volkswagen Group

The announcement came as Volkswagen canceled plans to build a car factory in Turkey after the coronavirus pandemic jolted auto markets.

Turkey's Competition Authority opened an investigation against German automotive giant Volkswagen Group's brands -- Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

INVESTIGATION WILL INCLUDE USE OF GASOLINE PARTICULATE FILTERS

On June 11, the authority discussed findings from a preliminary investigation and decided to open an investigation according to a press release on Wednesday.

The investigation included claims on the maximum speed limits for the radar speed control system and roof hatches, the use of gasoline particulate filters, sensitive information on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology and AdBlue tanks.