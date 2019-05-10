Turkish FM asks Russia to halt airstrikes in Idlib

Intensifying bombardments have killed more than 100 civilians in the past two weeks.

Turkey called on Russia Thursday to halt airstrikes in Syria’s Idlib province, according to diplomatic sources.

REQUEST TO STOP THE ATTACKS

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to stop the bombardments, which have killed more than 100 civilians in the past two weeks, the sources told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following the request, Lavrov said the airstrikes had ended this morning, the sources added.

At least 108 civilians have been killed in Idlib since April 26 amid intensified airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its military allies, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be expressly prohibited.