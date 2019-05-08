Turkish FM calls France to review its stance on PYD/YPG

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says Ankara attaches importance to relations with France.

Turkey’s foreign minister on Wednesday called on France to “review its stance” on the PYD/YPG Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group.

'THE ATTITUDE MUST BE REVIEWED'

“On the #Syria issue, France must review its stance regarding PYD/YPG, offshoot of the terrorist organization PKK in Syria,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter, following a meeting with Charles Fries, French ambassador in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. Çavuşoğlu also said that Turkey attaches importance to relations with France. “Pleased to see commercial&economic relations expand,” he said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch.