Turkish forces neutralize PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Defense Ministry says terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring zone.
03.04.2020 - 12:16
Turkish security forces neutralized 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
SECURITY OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE
"Our heroic commandos conducted a successful operation in south of Operation Peace Spring area. Ten PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted an attack to disrupt the peace and security, were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry added that the security operations will continue without letup.
