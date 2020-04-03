Turkish forces neutralize PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Defense Ministry says terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring zone.

Turkish security forces neutralized 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

SECURITY OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE

"Our heroic commandos conducted a successful operation in south of Operation Peace Spring area. Ten PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempted an attack to disrupt the peace and security, were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added that the security operations will continue without letup.