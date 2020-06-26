UAE sends 100,000 coronavirus testing kits aid to Israel

The UAE does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, despite numerous reports of unspecified contacts between the two countries.

Israeli media reports aid between two countries without formal diplomatic ties after premier announces cooperation

The United Arab Emirates sent 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel earlier this year, Israeli media reported late Thursday.

TWO COUNTRIES AGREED TO COOPERATE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

Following an announcement earlier in the day by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two countries will cooperate in the fight against coronavirus, the Yediot Aharonot daily reported that a UAE plane carrying the kits landed in Tel Aviv on March 26.

It also said that planes from Abu Dhabi would directly land at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

In October 2018, however, UAE authorities gave permission to Israeli athletes to participate in the International Judo Federation Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.

In August 2019, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the UAE had reached a deal worth almost $3 billion with Israel to supply advanced intelligence capabilities to the Gulf state, including two spy planes.