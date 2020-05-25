UK death toll rises as Johnson signals reopening schools

Speaking to the reporters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed his plan that primary schools in England should open in a week.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of coronavirus rose by 118 to 36,793, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

SCHOOLS MAY REOPEN ON MAY 1

Some pupils will return to primary school on June 1 as the government seeks to loosen lockdown measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

“So we said we would begin with early years reception, year one and year six ... and today, I announce it is our intention to go ahead with that as planned, on June, 1,” Johnson told a news conference.