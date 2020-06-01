UK eases strict restrictions

UK government's decision to loosen lockdown a step further goes into effect Monday, some shops and street stalls begin trading again.

The United Kingdom’s death toll from people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 113 to 38,489, the government said on Sunday.

SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL BE EFFECTIVE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday(May 28) announced that from Monday, people in England will be able to meet outside in groups of six as long as they maintain social distancing.

People should still not meet inside each other’s homes, and only in gardens or outdoor spaces. If there are local outbreaks, they will be met with lockdown rules, he said.