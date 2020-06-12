UK economy shrinks due to lockdown

The Bank of England and the country’s budget office have warned that Britain could be heading for its deepest recession in three centuries this year.

Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday in what is likely to be the bottom of the crash before a long and slow recovery.

In a slump that dwarfed previous downturns in Britain’s recent history, the Office for National Statistics also said the economy shrank by 24.5% compared with April last year.

"CORONAVIRUS IS HAVING A SEVERE IMPACT ON OUR ECONOMY"

Both readings were below the already unprecedentedly weak forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. “Record GDP falls in today’s figures. When taking April and March together the economy is 25% smaller. The economy in April the same size as it was in 2002,” ONS statistician Rob Kent-Smith said on Twitter.

“In line with many other economies around the world, coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Next week much of Britain’s retail sector is due to reopen as long as shops follow social distancing rules.