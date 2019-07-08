UK minister to apologize to Ivanka for leaked memos

The memos from Kim Darroch, the ambassador to Washington, were leaked to a Sunday newspaper, annoying Trump and triggering demands on the British side to find out who had disclosed them.

Britain’s trade minister said on Monday he would apologize to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka for a leak of confidential memos in which the UK ambassador describes the US administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept”.

Trade Minister Liam Fox, who is on a visit to Washington, told BBC radio he would apologize to the president’s daughter Ivanka, whom he is due to meet during his trip.

MALICIOUS LEAKS

“I will be apologizing for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behavior, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” he said. “Malicious leaks of this nature ... can actually lead to a damage to that relationship, which can therefore affect our wider security interest.”





The revelations come at a time when Britain is hoping to strike a major trade deal with its closest ally after it leaves the European Union, an exit currently scheduled for Oct. 31.