UK records total of 43,550 fatalities

The country’s health ministry reported 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

British health authorities announced on Sunday that 36 more people died from the novel coronavirus across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 43,550.

311,151 CASES WERE RECORDED

The Department of Health tweeted: "As of 9am 28 June, there have been 9,195,132 tests, with 127,709 tests on 27 June. 311,151 people have tested positive.”

It added: "As of 5pm on 27 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,550 have sadly died.”

The UK ranked the first in Europe in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus, and the third in the world after the US and Brazil.