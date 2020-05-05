UK starts trial of new coronavirus contact tracing app

The app will detect other app users that the person has been in contact with over the past few days, including unknown contacts such as someone they may have sat next to on public transport.

The trial of an app, which will track individuals’ recent contacts after being tested positive with coronavirus, will start in the UK on Tuesday.

The healthcare and council workers in the Isle of Wight will start testing the app introduced by the British government on Tuesday, and the rest of the population in the island will be able to download it later this week.

APP WILL BE AVAILABLE IN FEW WEEKS

The contact-tracing app will be available across the whole country in a few weeks if the trial is successful, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Monday.

He urged all people in the Isle of Wight – an island off the cost of southern England – to download the new app.

"By downloading the app, you are protecting your own health, you are protecting the health of your loved ones and the health of your community," Hancock said.

“Part of a new test, track and trace programme, the app will work together with enhanced contact tracing services and swab testing for those with potential coronavirus symptoms to help minimise the spread of COVID-19,” a government statement said.