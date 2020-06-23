UK to reopen museums, cinemas, galleries on July 4

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the UK reached 42,647 as 15 more fatalities were reported on Monday.

Museums, galleries, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from 4 July in England, as the country continued to ease restrictions against the novel coronavirus.

NORMALIZATION PROCESS CONTINUES

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday about further steps as he is expected to lower a 2-meter social distancing rule in the country.

The normalization in the UK on the other hand continues as most of the shops opened last week. The reopening of non-essential retailers in England led to a 51 percent surge in sales, according to new data.

The owners and entrepreneurs in the food and drink sector are waiting to hear the government’s decision on social distancing measures and the opening date for their venues.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.