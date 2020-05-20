UK works out quarantine plan for foreigners

The United Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll has reached nearly 43,000, official sources reported on Tuesday.

The British government is still working on the details of how it will implement quarantine measures for people arriving in the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

NECESSARY MEASURES ARE STILL BEING DISCUSSED

“We are still developing measures, so we are not in the position to say ‘this is how it’s going to work’,” Patel said during an interview on LBC radio.

“In terms of how this will work, we will be announcing this shortly,” she said, confirming only that the duration of quarantine would be 14 days.