UK’s airline cancels flights to Cairo over security concerns

British Airways suspends Cairo-bound flight on Saturday just when passengers were about to start boarding.

The British Airways on Saturday suspended flights to Egypt’s capital for a week over security concerns, the airline said in a statement.

"WE WOULD NEVER OPERATE AN AIRCRAFT UNLESS IT WAS SAFE TO DO SO"

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," it told the passengers of a Cairo-bound flight, stating that the flight had been cancelled.

The statement did not disclose the security risk causing the cancellation of the flights, but said the safety of their customers comes first. One of the passengers said the flight was cancelled when they were about to start boarding.

On Friday, the British Foreign Office warned people of “heightened risk of terrorism against aviation,” and said additional security measures had been taken for the flights from Egypt.