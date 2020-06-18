UK's coronavirus death toll rises to 42,153

The nationwide tally of cases has reached 299,251.

British health authorities announced on Wednesday that the total number of deaths from coronavirus across the UK had exceeded 42,000, with a further 184 deaths over the last 24 hours.

GOVERNMENT HOPES TOURISM TO BEGIN IN JULY

The Department of Health reported: “As of 5pm on 16 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 42,153 have sadly died.”

At the daily press briefing, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he was hopeful tourism would begin in England after July 4 and that football fans could return to stadiums next season.

He added that the return of Premier League football tonight was “an important step forward in our careful journey back towards normality.”