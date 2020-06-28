UK's death toll surpasses 43,500

Infections continue to rise despite social distancing measures.

British health authorities announced on Saturday that 100 more people died from the novel coronavirus across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 43,514.

THE COUNTRY RANKED THIRD IN THE WORLD

The Department of Health tweeted: "As of 9 am 27 June, there have been 9,067,577 tests, with 155,359 tests on 26 June. 310,250 people have tested positive." It added: "As of 5pm on 26 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,514 have sadly died."

The UK ranked the first in Europe in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus, and third in the world after the US and Brazil.