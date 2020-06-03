UN calls for restraint amid George Floyd protests in US

Stating that racism is an abhorrence that all people must reject, UN Secretary-General said in every society, diversity is a richness and never a threat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on authorities in the US to exercise restraint in responding to protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after being pinned down by a white police officer.

"AUTHORITIES MUST SHOW RESTRAINT"

“I am heartbroken to see violence on the streets in our host country and our host city of New York,” Guterres said Tuesday on Twitter. “Grievances must be heard but should be expressed peacefully - and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations,” he added.

He urged leaders in all sectors of society to invest in social cohesion so every group feels valued.

“That means addressing inequality & discrimination, strengthening support for the most vulnerable and providing opportunities for everyone,” he said.