UN sends 44 more truckloads of medical aid to Syria’s Idlib

The medical aid will be distributed to civilians in the rural areas.

The UN on Thursday sent 44 truckloads of humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict in the country.

TRUCKS HAVE CROSSED THE BORDER

The trucks carrying supplies entered Idlib province through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s south.

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.