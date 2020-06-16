UN sends 48 more trucks of aid to Syria's Idlib

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

The UN on Tuesday sent 48 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict in the country.

TRUCKS HAVE CROSSED THE BORDER

Truckloads of supplies entered Idlib, Syria through the Cilvegozu border crossing of Turkey's southern Hatay province.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies