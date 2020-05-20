UN sends additional truckloads of aid to Syria's Idlib

The aid will be distributed to people in the city of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

The UN on Wednesday sent 80 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where millions are desperately seeking assistance.

HUMANITARIAN AID WILL BE DISTRIBUTED

The trucks loaded with the supplies entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.