UN sends more aid trucks Syria’s Idlib

The aid will be distributed to residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

The UN sent Wednesday 90 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where millions are in urgent need of assistance.

The trucks carrying supplies entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province of Turkey, bordering Idlib.

10 MILLION SYRIANS HAVE BEEN DISPLACED

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

It is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.