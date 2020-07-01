UN sends more medical aid trucks to Idlib

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idlib and nearby rural areas.

United Nations sent 39 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Idlib, northwestern Syria, where millions of people are in need of assistance due to internal conflict.

MORE THAN 10 MILLION PEOPLE DISPLACED DUE TO CIVIL WAR

Truckloads of supplies on Wednesday entered Idlib through the Cilvegozu border crossing of Turkey's southern Hatay province.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.