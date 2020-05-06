UN sends truckloads of aid to Syria's Idlib

Supplies to be distributed to vulnerable people in war-torn Idlib and nearby rural areas.

The United Nations sent on Wednesday 31 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwestern Idlib province where millions are desperately seeking assistance.

MORE THAN 10 MILLION DISPLACED

The trucks loaded with the supplies entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib. The aid will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.