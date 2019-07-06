UN urges for ceasefire in Libya

UN called for a cease-fire in Libya as the death toll from a three-month offensive on Tripoli reached 1,000, including scores killed in an airstrike that hit a detention center for migrants.

UN Security Council on Friday urged warring factions in Libya to de-escalate tensions and agree to a ceasefire, and condemned an attack on a migrant detention center near the country's capital.

CEASEFIRE CALL

This is the first statement passed by the Council since fighting erupted in April. It also calls for both sides to return to political talks mediated by the UN.

An emergency meeting of the Security Council was held to pass the press statement on Wednesday following the attack on a migrant detention center in the Tajoura suburb of the country's capital, Tripoli, which killed at least 50 people and injured 130 others.

US diplomats did not initially approve the statement, saying they would need word from Washington to be able to vote in favor of it, according to reports.

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed the airstrike on commander Khalifa Haftar's forces.

In early April, Haftar, who commands forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to take the capital, but his forces have failed to achieve their primary objective, although they have captured several strategic towns and cities in the vicinity.