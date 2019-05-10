US and Taliban talks wrap up with steady but slow progress

Zalmay Khalilzad says there is a need for more and faster progress and the proposal to reduce violence remains on the table.

The US and Taliban have concluded the sixth round of peace talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on a low note.

"STEADY BUT SLOW PROGRESS"

The top US peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of these talks in a series of Twitter posts after the discussions concluded between the two warring sides on Thursday. In the latest round of talks, Khalilzad said, “steady but slow progress” has been made on aspects of the framework for ending the Afghan war. “However, the current pace of talks isn't sufficient when so much conflict rages and innocent people die. We need more and faster progress. Our proposal for all sides to reduce violence also remains on the table”, he added.

The annual fighting season is in full swing in war-ravaged Afghanistan as all warring sides failed to reach an agreement for ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman, said: “The sixth round of talks were positive in general and both sides listened to each other’s views with patience. Both sides shall prepare for the next round of talks by deliberating and holding consultations about the progress and remaining issues.”

Last month, the US expressed disappointment over postponement of the landmark peace conference between the Taliban and an Afghan peace delegation in Qatar.

Over 200 Afghan politicians and civil society representatives were set to meet the Taliban in the Qatari capital for what was set to be a momentous development endorsed by Kabul and Washington. However, Taliban opposed and mocked the large size of the Afghan peace delegation saying the conference in Doha “is not a wedding party”.

The proposed talks are since faced with a deadlock amid efforts to revive the nascent peace process as the raging war continues to claim more lives in the war-ravaged country.