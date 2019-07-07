US asks Germany to send ground troops to Syria

Speaking to the German Welt am Sonntag, top US diplomat James Jeffrey has called for Germany to send troops to Syria to help fight Daesh.

US officials have asked Germany to support the fight against Daesh terror group by sending ground troops to support Syrian Democratic Forces in north-eastern Syria.

"WE WANT GERMAN TROOPS IN SYRIA"

James Jeffrey, US special envoy for Syria and the anti-Daesh coalition, wants the German government to send training forces, logistical experts and technical workers.

"We want ground troops from Germany to partly replace our soldiers," Jeffrey told German Welt am Sonntag. He said he expects an answer before the end of the month.

"It is better to force them with local Syrian forces," he said. "But a certain international presence is needed to secure air support, for logistics, training, and technical help." He also added that combat should not be ruled out since ground troops would need to be prepared to defend themselves.