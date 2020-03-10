US begins reducing troops in Afghanistan

In line with the peace deal with the Taliban, US has to cut troops to 8,600 in 135 days.

The US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its conditions-based reduction of forces in Afghanistan, an official said.

In a statement on Monday, the USFOR-A spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said the reduction of troops is in line with the US-Afghanistan joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement.

THE WITHDRAWAL WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 14 MONTHS

Late last month, the US and Taliban inked a landmark peace deal laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The US would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days and complete withdrawal within 14 months in line with the agreement, according to the joint declaration.

"The USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives -- including conducting counterterrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K (Daesh) and providing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. USFOR-A is on track to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities," Leggett said.

The Taliban and US had agreed on a "reduction in violence" to pave the way for a peace deal and subsequent intra-Afghan dialogue slated to begin on March 10 in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Leggett said the Taliban on Tuesday conducted 43 attacks on Afghan military checkpoints in Helmand. "Taliban leadership promised the int'l community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required," said Leggett.