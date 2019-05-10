US clears $3 billion Apache helicopter sale to Qatar

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale deal of 24 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, in a deal that could be worth up to $3 billion.

The sale would double the number of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters Qatar currently has and also offers additional parts such as engines, night vision sensors, missiles, and guns.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that the helicopters would be used for "close air support, armed reconnaissance, and anti-tank warfare missions" and would also "provide a long-term defensive and offensive capability to the Qatar peninsula."





"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political and economic progress in the Middle East," the agency said. The sale has yet to be complete and must be reviewed by Congress before being finalized.

In March, Qatar received the first batch of helicopters from its first purchase of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.