US closes borders with Brazil due to pandemic

The country recorded over 22,000 deaths from the virus, which has killed more than 344,000 people worldwide.

Brazil on Monday confirmed a total of 22,666 fatalities from the coronavirus as 653 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 363,211 with 5,372 new cases registered in a day.

BRAZIL IS THE WORLD'S SECOND WORST-HIT COUNTRY

US announced that it is suspending the entry of non-US citizens traveling from Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, the President has taken decisive action to protect our country by suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the 14-day period before seeking admittance to the United States," said White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.

Brazil, which has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.