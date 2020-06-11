US coronavirus cases top 2 million

The country has so far registered 2,000,464 coronavirus infections including nearly 113,000 deaths and more than 533,000 recoveries.

Amid nationwide anti-racism protests and state reopenings from measures put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the US coronavirus cases topped 2 million, according to data compiled by the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

US IS THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

Millions of Americans are filling the streets of US cities amid nationwide Black Lives Matters protests after the brutal killing of unarmed black man George Floyd while in the custody of a white police officer over two weeks ago.

As of May 20, each state that had imposed a stay-at-home order or shelter had begun lifting restrictions on businesses and public spaces.

The American continent continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic at a time when it is slowing down in most other parts of the world.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has warned that June would be a crucial month for the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America, a region that is feeling its effects with nearly unprecedented severity.