US’ death toll could hit 350,000 by end of June

A study showed that if all US states lift lockdown restrictions at once, the death toll may even surpass 350,000 mark.

According to a new coronavirus model by University Of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, there could be 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths by the end of June if government allow businesses and restaurants to reopen.

EXPERTS WARNED OF RISKS

The study from the university model accounts for all states full reopening and lifting lockdown measures immediately as individuals still choose to maintain their current social distancing practices.

In comparison, the model predicts that nearly 160,000 deaths will occur by the end of June if people maintain social distancing but all states only partially reopen by lifting emergency declarations, stay-at-home orders and school closures.

Public health experts warn of a new surge in cases if reopenings occur without vastly expanded diagnostic screening and a system to trace who has been in contact with newly infected patients so they are also isolated and tested.