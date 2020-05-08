US death toll surges to 75,423

The US continues to lead worldwide cases and deaths from the virus. UK registered 30,689 deaths, followed by Italy with 29,958.

The death toll in the US from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 75,000 mark, according to data Thursday compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The university in the state of Maryland counted 75,423 deaths and 1,245,622 cases. Nearly 190,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.

"100,000 TO 240,000 COULD DIE"

New York is the worst-hit state with 26,130 deaths and more than 327,000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 8,801 deaths and an excess of 133,000 cases.

In late March, the doctor leading the White House's coronavirus response team, Deborah Birx, presented a model for the potential number of deaths. It showed between 100,000 and 240,000 could die if the US follows social distancing and public health guidelines. Without any intervention, it forecast 1.5 to 2 million deaths.