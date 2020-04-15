US' death toll surpasses 25,000

According to the country's data, more than half of million people were tested positive for the virus.

The coronavirus death toll in the US surpassed the 25,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University tally Tuesday.

The university's running tally counted 25,239 deaths and 598,670 cases.

45,000 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

The US continues to lead worldwide deaths from the virus after Italy reported 21,067, followed by Spain with 18,056.

Nearly 45,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to data.

New York is the state worst-hit by the pandemic, with 10,834 deaths and more than 202,000 cases, followed by New Jersey at 2,805 deaths and 68,800 cases.