US House votes to condemn Trump’s racist attack

Trump kicked off the firestorm on Sunday when he told a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen on Twitter to go back to the countries they come from.

The US House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to condemn racist remarks by President Donald Trump on Twitter about freshmen lawmakers, with four Republicans breaking ranks with him by backing the resolution.

"US EMBRACES DIVERSTY"

The 240-187 vote saw Republican lawmakers Susan Brooks, Brian Fitzpatrick, Will Hurd -- the sole black Republican in the House caucus -- and Fred Upton join with former Republican-turned-Independent congressman Justin Amash and a uniform Democratic caucus in support of the resolution.

"If we’re going to bring civility back to the center of our politics, we must speak out against inflammatory rhetoric from anyone in any party anytime it happens," Upton wrote on Twitter after he bucked the president's call to stand against the measure. "America embraces diversity, and that must continue."

Most Republicans, however, lined up squarely behind the president, accusing their Democratic colleagues of harassing Trump.

The resolution "strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should 'go back' to other countries."