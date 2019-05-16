US lawmakers try to discourage Turkey from pursuing S-400 deal

Senior Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives called on Turkey on Wednesday to cancel its planned acquisition of a Russian S-400 missile defense system.

US’ House of Representatives introduced a resolution urging Turkey to avoid a military relationship with Russia that could jeopardize the US-Turkey partnership and Turkey’s role in NATO.

OFFICIALS TRIED TO CANCEL PURCHASE

“Cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin is unacceptable,” Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

US officials have tried Turkey to cancel its purchase of the S-400 system or risk its position as both a prospective buyer and partner in production of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet. They say Turkey’s plan to buy the S-400 would compromise the security of the jets and want Ankara to buy a US missile defense system instead.

Members of Congress have tried a variety of approaches to "convince" Turkey to cancel the sale, including introducing legislation that would bar the federal government from spending any money to deliver any F-35 jets to Turkey.